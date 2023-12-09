SA ports: the Grinch stealing Christmas?

Ian Pettey
In the ever-evolving landscape of global trade and logistics, the efficient functioning of ports is critical to the economic well-being of nations.
Unfortunately, South Africa’s Transnet is facing turbulent waters, particularly in the procurement process, where onerous PFMA (Public Finance Management Act) requirements are posing significant challenges. The repercussions of this struggle are most evident in the beleaguered Durban port, which has long been plagued by inefficiencies, showing no signs of resolution.
At the heart of the issue is the cumbersome nature of the procurement process. Port equipment, spares, and replacement parts are indispensable for the swift replacement and refurbishment demanded by the industry. However, the bureaucratic hurdles imposed by the PFMA requirements are hindering the timely acquisition of these essential components. The consequence? A mounting backlog of 60 000 containers in Durban, a backlog projected to take an alarming 18 weeks to clear.
As we approach the festive season, the timing could not be worse. Many of these containers hold goods intended for Christmas sales, and the failure to address this backlog promptly threatens to cast a shadow over the holiday spirit. It’s not merely an operational challenge but a dire reflection on our port authorities. Well-functioning ports serve as the lifeblood of a nation’s economy, playing a pivotal role in facilitating the smooth flow of goods, both domestically and internationally. These vital gateways connect producers to consumers, manufacturers to raw materials, and businesses to global markets. Efficient ports contribute to the reduction of transportation costs, minimising delays and ensuring the timely movement of goods. They enhance trade, stimulate economic growth, and attract foreign investments. It follows that well-maintained ports create employment opportunities and foster the development of ancillary industries, from logistics and transportation to warehousing and manufacturing. A country’s competitiveness on the global stage is intricately linked to the effectiveness of its ports, as they form the backbone of a resilient and interconnected economy. In essence, the significance of well-functioning ports extends far beyond their physical boundaries, reaching into the heart of a nation’s economic prosperity.
All is not lost: with swift action there are pragmatic suggestions to extricate Transnet from the entanglement it finds itself in:
Streamlining planning and improving people management
The root cause of the delays lies in inefficient planning and ineffective people management within the port authorities. Streamlining these processes is imperative to alleviate the bottlenecks. Unhappy staff members contribute to the delays, necessitating a comprehensive approach to address the issues at the core.
Revitalising the railway network
The over-reliance on trucks for container transportation is a bottleneck that needs urgent attention. The railway network, if revamped, has the potential to carry a substantially larger number of containers directly into the harbour, significantly reducing road congestion. Recent instances, such as the line of coal trucks at a standstill outside Richards Bay, underscore the urgency of upgrading our rail systems.
Prioritising maintenance of infrastructure
Similar to this country’s power parastatal, the maintenance of gantries and equipment at the port has been overlooked, causing delays in loading and offloading ships. A rigorous maintenance schedule is imperative to ensure that these essential components operate seamlessly, contributing to a more efficient port ecosystem.
Embracing maritime digitalisation
In a world moving towards digitalisation, our South African port authorities must keep pace with the global maritime digital age. Implementing digital solutions will enhance planning capabilities, resource management, and communication, mitigating port congestion and ensuring alignment with the dynamic demands of the supply chain.
The path to resolution is clear: tackling inefficiencies in planning and people management, reinvigorating the railway network, giving due priority to infrastructure maintenance, and adopting maritime digitalisation are not mere strategies but imperative steps towards ensuring the resilience and efficacy of our ports. Beyond the economic ramifications, these measures represent a commitment to the very essence of the holiday season – the seamless flow of goods, the timely arrival of gifts and commodities at their intended destinations, and the preservation of the festive spirit unburdened by the weight of logistical challenges. As we stand on the brink of the festive season, the imperative is not just economic but a commitment to the seamless functioning of our ports, ensuring that goods reach their destinations and that the spirit of the season remains unencumbered by logistical woes.
Pettey is managing director of global relocations company Crown Relocations South Africa.
Saturday Star