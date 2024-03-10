AWAKEN YOUR INNER CHEF

Owner Christine is a wife and mom as well as an expert cook and has a passion for taking recipes and simplifying them to produce delectable, brag worthy results with ease.

Calling all foodies, new cooks, homemakers and aspiring kitchen goddesses. Simply Delectable Cooking School in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg offers a variety of interesting, informative hands-on classes and demonstrations that will have you itching to get into your kitchen to create delicious treats and meals.

Beef and Chicken Fillet smothered in herbed butter with creamy crunch potato baskets and Caprese salad.

Christine is also an experienced teacher having taught Home Economics in local schools and trained teachers at the Wits School of Education, so no matter what your level of cooking experience you are guaranteed to benefit from her tuition. She believes that in each of us there is a dormant chef just waiting for the right instruction and recipes to be coaxed into being. Her recipes and instructions focus on inspiring people from all walks of life and all age groups to unleash their hidden chef in blossoming from “flop to fabulous”.

With views over the treetops, the Simply Delectable kitchen is a well-equipped space filled with light and inspiration which can accommodate up to 12 people for hands-on classes and up to 20 people for demonstration classes. The kitchen is powered entirely by green energy so you can keep cooking no matter what.

On offer are Date Night Cooking Experiences for couples, informative interactive demonstration classes, unique corporate cooking experiences for small businesses and newly added online classes. So if you have a yearning to learn nougat making, basic cooking skills, jam making, baking, dessert making, or if you are looking for new inspiration to blow away the cooking cobwebs, Simply Delectable Cooking School has something for you.