Lion and Safari Park offers fun for the whole family

The wild awaits just 13 km from Lanseria Airport - the Lion and Safari Park is a family-friendly oasis offering activities that cater for all ages.
The park is the perfect destination for an exciting and educational day out during the school holidays, with one child under 12 free per paying adult.
At the heart of the park are the guided safari tours, where visitors can embark on a journey through the park, accompanied by knowledgeable guides who share fascinating insights into the lives of the park’s resident wildlife including lions, cheetahs, African wild dogs, hyenas, leopards and a variety of herbivore species.
For those who prefer to explore at their own pace, the park also offers a self-drive experience. The self-drive option offers the opportunity to explore the park in the comfort of your own vehicle, allowing you to navigate through the park independently, while exploring what the park has to offer.
Adventure seekers can take their experience to the next level with the park’s Horseback Safari and Quad Bike Trails. These unique activities offer a thrilling way to explore the natural beauty of the park and get a closer look at the animals in their natural habitats, all while taking in the breathtaking views the park has to offer.
The park’s kiddies’ area is a haven for children, featuring a playground where they can play and have fun while parents relax at the nearby Wetlands Restaurant. Another highlight is the giraffe feeding platform, where visitors of all ages can feed these gentle giants at eye level, creating a memories that will last a lifetime.
Conveniently located close to Johannesburg, the Lion and Safari Park is an ideal destination for families seeking a day filled with adventure, education, and unforgettable experiences. Whether it’s the thrill of a guided safari, the freedom of a self-drive trip, the excitement of a horseback ride, or the fun of feeding a giraffe, the park promises a day packed with activities that everyone will enjoy.
