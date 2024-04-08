Lion and Safari Park offers fun for the whole family

The wild awaits just 13 km from Lanseria Airport - the Lion and Safari Park is a family-friendly oasis offering activities that cater for all ages. The park is the perfect destination for an exciting and educational day out during the school holidays, with one child under 12 free per paying adult.

At the heart of the park are the guided safari tours, where visitors can embark on a journey through the park, accompanied by knowledgeable guides who share fascinating insights into the lives of the park’s resident wildlife including lions, cheetahs, African wild dogs, hyenas, leopards and a variety of herbivore species. For those who prefer to explore at their own pace, the park also offers a self-drive experience. The self-drive option offers the opportunity to explore the park in the comfort of your own vehicle, allowing you to navigate through the park independently, while exploring what the park has to offer. Adventure seekers can take their experience to the next level with the park’s Horseback Safari and Quad Bike Trails. These unique activities offer a thrilling way to explore the natural beauty of the park and get a closer look at the animals in their natural habitats, all while taking in the breathtaking views the park has to offer.