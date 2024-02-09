With its strong Afro-Asian safari ambiance, Thakadu River Camp offers 12 luxury tented suites, perfectly blended within their natural surroundings, and each with their own viewing deck overlooking the Marico River.

Set along the banks of the Marico River, Thakadu River Camp provides luxurious tented accommodation and a stylish, comfortable base from which to explore the splendid game viewing that only Madikwe Game Reserve can provide.

The prize includes three meals a day.

Three of the suites are family units, with an extra double-size sleeper couch. All suites include an indoor bath and shower. The main lodge area is built on stilts within the river-front vegetation and guarantees a serene setting for breakfast and dinners. A fire-lit boma serves locally inspired cuisine on fair-weather nights and there is a lapa set within a riverine glade from where you can soak up the mesmerising views of the lazily meandering river and the terrain beyond. Guests have the opportunity to enjoy early morning and evening game drives in open game viewing vehicles conducted by qualified game rangers. www.thakadurivercamp.co.za

A fire-lit boma serves locally inspired cuisine on fair-weather nights.

The Saturday Star is offering one lucky reader an opportunity to win a romantic getaway at Thakadu River Camp, in the Madikwe Game Reserve, valued at R23 000. The prize includes midweek accommodation (Sunday – Thursday) for two nights, for two people sharing a tented suite, three meals a day, and also two game drives per day. Transport arrangements and costs are not included in this prize.

To stand a chance to win, SMS "THAKADU" followed by your name, surname & email address to 33258. Terms and conditions apply, SMSes cost R1.50