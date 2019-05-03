Picture by BlaQ Smith.

South African hip-hop artists Prince Kaybee, Nadia Nakai and Yanga Chief have been unveiled as the new ambassadors for the most awarded cognac house in the world. Courvoisier, one of the most renowned alcohol brands in the world, unveiled its latest Influencers” on Thursday night in Johannesburg.

The trio, who have taken over the reigns from Bonang Matheba,Tbo Touch, and Anatii, were selected because of their influence, ambition and creative vision.

Yanga Chief said he was overjoyed to have been named as one of the ambassadors for the well renowned alcohol brand.

“This is like a big occasion for me. I am over-the-moon to be made one of the “Influencer” to the coolest cognac campaign, said Yanga Chief.

The rap artist is currently working on his solo project and has a couple of tours planned.

Partnering with Courvoisier Collective is, for him, a historic moment.

On the night of the unveiling of the Influencers, Nonkululeko Mcanyana, Brand Manager for Courvoisier said “I am so excited that these three amazing Influencers: Prince Kaybee, Nadia Nakai and Yanga Chief, agreed to be part of the ‘Courvoisier Collective’ campaign.

Picture by BlaQ Smith.





“These are 'influencers' who create new trends, and are trailblazers who carve new paths. We knew we had to give them something different to talk about, something special, something completely individual, that’s the “Courvoisier Collective”. “

The Courvoisier is the only cognac producer that enjoys Napoleon Bonaparte endorsement and was therefore named as "the Cognac of Napoleon".

Nakai said she was delighted to have been chosen.

"I am thrilled of this opportunity. I never thought of me being selected as the Influencer of an award winning cognac like Courvoisier. It doesn’t get bigger than this, babe”, said the excited songstress.

“Courvoisier’s commitment to quality, design and art speaks to me”.

Prince Kaybee was also thrilled to have chosen to represent the brand.

‘I commend Courvoisier for selecting local talent to represent them in Mzansi, then, bringing celebrities from abroad,” he said.

“This shows how serious they are in being part of the local cultural expression. It was easy for me to agree to be part of the Courvoisier Influencers as I believe the brand has similarities with my Sesotho culture, which solicits more creative diversity and an inordinate sense of cultural belonging.”

The Saturday Star