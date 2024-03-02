Chiefs and Bvuma now aiming for a CAF spot finish

BRUCE Bvuma is basking in the glory of his hard work at Kaizer Chiefs as he recently ascended as the team’s No 1 following tough times on the sidelines. Chiefs have blown hot and cold recently. They are enjoying a five-game unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership, while they missed out on the Nedbank Cup last Sunday.

But despite that roller-coaster ride, Bvuma has shown consistency in the team more than any other player, having kept five clean sheets in all six games. Bvuma’s impressive run of form has not gone unnoticed as the management rewarded him with a two-year plus option deal during the January transfer window. “Of course, I am the No 1, so I am happy with my performance and form at the moment,” said Bvuma before going down memory lane.

“I have not been playing for some time. So, coming back and playing, with the form I have been having, it is a wonderful thing for me. It shows that hard work pays off!” Indeed, hard work pays off. Before his recent revival, Bvuma was the third choice of most of his predecessors as he was in and out of the team. But the winds of change have been blowing at Chiefs, and Bvuma is where he wanted to be when he got his senior debut under coach Steve Komphela back in 2017.

“In football, and in life, nothing lasts forever. So, I must enjoy the moment. I am happy with the performances of the team and myself,” he said. “We are disappointed with what happened on Sunday but, for me, that doesn’t take away the small achievements. “To be playing for this team is an achievement itself, it’s one of the biggest teams in Africa. So, for me to play consistently, it is big. I take it as a blessing.”

And just because he is playing regularly doesn’t mean Bvuma has forgotten those who played a key role in his development and maturity. He admits he misses former club captain Itumeleng Khune, who was suspended late last year for arriving at training under the influence of alcohol. “Itu is a legend of the club, a legend of South African football. This is one person that we all idolised growing up, especially goalkeepers,” he said.

“I have learnt a lot from him. With everything that’s going on, this is someone that I am very close with. We do talk quite a lot. He’s happy with my performances. “Of course, I miss him … not having someone like that next to you, of course you miss them when you were with that person each and every day.” Bvuma will want to continue making role models like Khune happy with performances in goals for the remainder of the campaign.

Having Chiefs extended their barren run to nine successive seasons – with the loss to Milford FC – they can only save their season in the league. And that’s where Bvuma comes in. He needs to continue with his purple patch in the remaining 13 games in the league and guide his team to a top-three finish. “The mandate of the league is to finish as high as we can always, and at least get back to CAF. So I think that will be a good sign for us,” Bvuma said.