Eyes on Lindelani and UFH in the Super League

THE clash between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns this afternoon will serve as the main attraction of match-day two in the Hollywoodbets Super League. Sundowns began their quest for a fifth successive title with a bang as they made light work of Royal AM, winning 4-0 at home.

But their hosts at the UJ campus in Soweto today, TS Galaxy, were big winners in their opening round, beating Janine Van Wyk Ladies 2-0. Some eyes will be fixed on rookies Lindelani Ladies and the University of Fort Hare Ladies to continue with their bright starts away from home. Lindelani opened their campaign with a 2-0 away win over the University of Pretoria, while the UFH beat the Tshwane University of Technology 2-1 at home.

That was an impressive start from the two teams who reached the final of the Sasol League National Champs last year to advance to the elite league. Their maiden wins showed that they are not in the league to make up numbers, and they’ll have to maintain that standard going forward. There’s hardly a better chance for Lindelani and the UFH to continue with their winning runs than when they visit two teams that lost their openers last week.

Both teams will play today’s clashes in Pretoria, with Lindelani visiting the TUT, who are also known as Matsatsantsa, while the UFH will visit the UP. Lindelani are expected to be a force to be reckoned with in the league, having reached the national play-offs twice before they were eventually promoted last year. They’ve proven they can overcome adversities, having hobbled into the Super League after playing with injured regulars in the play-offs.

However, KwaNokholeji are expected to stamp their authority in the league. Like any other varsity, they’ve got the infrastructure and resources. And that was shown by vice chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu and dean of student affairs Lufuno Tshikhudu who transported students to support the team in the play-offs. The Eastern Cape-based institution have already shown that they can match their varsity counterparts by beating the TUT at home in the opening round.

The TUT are no small team. In the first two seasons of the Super League, they finished behind undisputed champions Mamelodi Sundowns. And that’s not all. The TUT have produced some key figures for Banyana Banyana, including Hildah Magaia who’s now plying her trade in Mexico. Their recent partnership with SuperSport United should see them grow in leaps and bounds, competing for the title and winning more varsity cups.

So if the UFH was able to beat them in the opening round, coach Asanda Mnakaniso’s team have ample reason to believe that they can beat the UP. The UP, like the TUT and UFH, are a varsity-based team. They are coached by ex-Banyana defender Maude Khumalo. Khumalo boasts several international superstars at her disposal, with Thalea Smidt rejoining the national team for the recent Olympic qualifiers.

But Tuks need to show that they can be serious competitors after losing in the opening round away to Durban Ladies. HSL fixtures: Today: Copperbelt Ladies v Durban Ladies, 11.30am; TS Galaxy v Mamelodi Sundowns, 1pm; City Ladies v Royal AM, 3pm; Thunderbirds v Richmond, 3pm; TUT Ladies v Lindelani Ladies, 3pm; UP Ladies v UFH Ladies, 3pm; UWC Ladies v First Touch Ladies, 3pm