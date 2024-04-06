Lions hand Benetton Round of 16 win as their expectations turn to URC

Mike Greenaway The Lions predictably lost to Benetton on Saturday evening in a mostly forgettable Challenge Cup match but to be fair to the “B” side that travelled to Treviso, they gave it a shot.

The score-line of 27-17 is an indication of the fight the Lions showed but with ten first-choice players resting in Johannesburg, it would have been a shock if the Italians had lost. And Benetton made heavy weather of it when they played most of the second half a man down after hooker Giacomo Nicotera was red-carded for a malicious clear-out at a ruck. And in the last quarter, former All Black centre Malakai Fekitoa was sin-binned for a high tackle on opposite number Erich Cronje. The Lions should have capitalised but their discipline was also poor and a string of penalties gave Benetton both territory and points.

The Lions started the game well and it seemed the players hadn’t got the memo that this fixture was written off so that they could concentrate on finishing in the top eight of the URC. The Lions scored after just two minutes but their players got a different memo and they stunned the Italian crowd when hooker Jaco Visagie scored two minutes into the game. Argentina prop Thomas Gallo equalised for Benetton and former Free State fullback Rhyno Smith kicked a mammoth drop goal to give Benetton a 10-7 lead.

The home team stretched that lead when Fiji winger Onisi Ratave scored. 17-7. Benetton seemed to be stretching away but just before halftime a Jordan Hendrikse penalty brought his side back to with seven at 17-10. The Lions had genuine hope when Nicotera was sent off and Hendrikse knifed his way through the defence to score. His conversion leveled it up at 17-17.

But the Lions lost their focus and ill discipline had them pegged deep in their half. Replacement prop Bautista Bernasconi scored and a penalty was added soon after to seal the deal for Benetton. Scorers Benetton — Tries: Tomas Gallo, Onisi Ratave, Bautista Bernasconi. Conversions: Jacob Umaga (3). Penalty: Tomas Albornoz