Mabasa eager to start delivering for Bucs against Chiefs

TSHEGOFATSO Mabasa is rejuvenated and ready to bang in the goals for Orlando Pirates after using his time off from the club to work on his mental strength. Mabasa recently returned to Pirates after his 18-month loan spells between Sekhukhune United and Moroka Swallows ended.

MAN-IN-THE-MIDDLE: Tshegofatso Mabasa, centre, with Orlando Pirates teammates Innocent Maela, left, and Olisa Nda, is eager to reboot his Bucs career by bagging the skull of Yusuf Maart's (second left) and Keagan Dolly's Kaizer Chiefs team. | BackpagePix

“Playing for this club comes with its own pressures – dealing with the supporters when things are not going our way. But that’s where your mental strength kicks in. “As a player, you need to be very strong mentally, continue to work hard and believe in your abilities because this is something you are born with. “And that is exactly what I bring to the table: goals, holding up play, linking up with my teammates. That is exactly what I want to do for the remainder of the season.”

Pirates is more than a place of employment for Mabasa. It is an institution that he longed to be part of when he started his footballing career. And while he realised his childhood dream when he joined the Sea Robbers’ ship from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2019, his second homecoming is more fulfilling. “This is a great institution to be part of. And I’ll always be grateful for being part of it. I’ll always give my best, and I am grateful to be back home,” he said.

There’d be no better time for Mabasa to give his best than this afternoon. Pirates will host arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium at 3.30pm. “For me, I believe this is, arguably, the biggest game in Africa. And growing up I used to watch the Soweto derby,” the Botshabelo-born striker explained. “To be part of this game is a privilege and honour honestly. And the best way to repay that would be going out on Saturday and giving the performances of our lives.”

And with Pirates’ No 9 Evidence Makgopa a doubt for this match due to a knock he sustained last week, Mabasa is expected to lead the line for Pirates in the derby. Chiefs have been woeful compared to Pirates since the restart, going three goalless games before Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Golden Arrows at home. But Bruce Bvuma has been their knight in shining armour, keeping seven clean sheets in the last eight games in all competitions.

And that’s not all. Chiefs are high on confidence after beating Arrows, while Pirates had to settle for a draw against the struggling Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday. Chiefs youngster Wandile Duba, who scored against Arrows, is riding on his team’s winning wave and he warned Pirates: “Expect me because I am coming.” But with Pirates on a two-game winning run in the derby, in the Nedbank Cup last 16 and in better form than Chiefs, Mabasa fired his own warning at Amakhosi.