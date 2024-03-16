Meso earns debut call-up for Proteas Women

STAFF REPORTER Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the 15-player squad to represent the Proteas Women in the T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka.

The T20I series will be held from March 27 to April 3 in Benoni, Potchefstroom and East London. Among the three changes made to the touring party that faced Australia in a T20I series in January, DP World LIons’ 16-year-old wicketkeeper batter Karabo Meso earns her maiden national call-up, alongside the returning duo of all-rounder Annerie Dercksen and seamer Tumi Sekhukhune. The players included in the Proteas Women squad (T20I only) inbound tour against Sri Lanka are: Laura Wolvaardt (Fidelity Titans, captain), Anneke Bosch (Fidelity Titans), Tazmin Brits (Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers), Sinalo Jafta (DP World Lions), Marizanne Kapp (Western Province), Ayabonga Khaka (DP World Lions), Masabata Klaas (Fidelity Titans), Suné Luus (Fidelity Titans), Eliz-Mari Marx (Fidelity Titans), Karabo Meso* (DP World Lions), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (DP World Lions), Chloé Tryon (DP World Lions). Uncapped*

Meso rose to prominence after an impressive performance at the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup held in South Africa last year, which saw her named as part of the Team of the Tournament. The promising teenager was then selected for Team SA at the first-ever Women’s T20 competition at the 13th African Games in Ghana, with South Africa taking silver after reaching the final. The incoming trio replaces injured fast bowler Ayanda Hlubi, who is continuing her rehabilitation following a groin injury, with Mieke de Ridder and Delmi Tucker also not included for the shortest format of the tour.

The One-Day International (ODI) squad will be announced during the T20I series ahead of the commencement of the ICC Women’s Championship (2022-2025) ODI series from April 9 to April 17. Proteas Women head coach Hilton Moreeng said: “We still have the core of the squad to make sure we can continue with what we’ve been working on regarding the T20Is. The build-up has been coming along nicely and now it’s just for us to deservingly give opportunities for those one or two spots we want to have a look at.

“There are a few youngsters coming in and one debutant in Karabo Meso, who has been part of the High-Performance group and in the U19 World Cup. It’s a youngster who’s got a lot of potential and one we’re looking to see how she goes when given the opportunity.” Convenor of selectors Clinton du Preez said: “The selection panel has looked at the Sri Lanka T20I series to give some fringe players an opportunity towards the World Cup and there are one or two positions that we are looking at to ensure that we have sufficient depth.

“Therefore we’ve gone with one or two strategic options and it is important for us to look at the depth before we get into our final run-in for the T20 World Cup. “Also, we have one or two players that are nursing injuries and therefore we are awaiting their feedback and then we’ll make the final call on the ODI squad. “It’s once again a great opportunity for them to stake a claim for a position within the squad as we look to continue to build. It’s important that they take the opportunities and we would like to wish them well and all of the best for the upcoming series,” Du Preez concluded.

Fixtures – South Africa Inbound Tour vs Sri Lanka 2023/24: T20 International Series: *Wednesday, March 27, 6pm – 1st T20I – South Africa vs Sri Lanka (Willowmoore Park, Benoni);

*Saturday, March 30, 2pm – 2nd T20I – South Africa vs Sri Lanka (JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom); *Wednesday, April 3, 6pm – 3rd T20I – South Africa vs Sri Lanka (Buffalo Park, East London); 50-over Warm-Up Match:

*Saturday, April 6, 10am – South Africa XI vs Sri Lanka XI (Buffalo Park, East London); *Tuesday, April 9, 2pm – 1st ODI – South Africa vs Sri Lanka (Buffalo Park, East London); *Saturday, April 13, 2pm – 2nd ODI – South Africa vs Sri Lanka (Diamond Oval, Kimberley);