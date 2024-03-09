Nortje makes T20 return from long-term injury

Obakeng Meletse The Titans beat the Dragons by 13 runs.

THE Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge kicked off and fans around the country were treated to as many as four matches on opening day. Defending Champions, the Momentum Multiply Titans started the defence of their title against the Auto Investments Northwest Dragons. The Titans won the toss and chose to bat first. Dewald Brevis opened the batting together with surprise select Sibonelo Makhanya who got promoted from the middle of the order. His stay was not long as he was bowled by Migael Pretorius for 2(6). Brevis, looking to establish himself ahead of an important few weeks, found the middle of the bat on a regular basis but could not capitalise on his good start and was out for 29 off 19 balls. Aiden Markram 40 off 30 balls shrugged off some early rustiness and looked his destructive self before he fell to Duan Jansen caught by Senuran Muthusamy. Rivaldo Moonsamy made a decent 35 off 31 balls.

The Titans innings saw a lot of wickets falling at regular intervals and there were a lot of starts that were not converted. The Dragons pulled it back nicely and got the Titans to finish the first innings on 169 for 7 off 20 overs. Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers with impressive figures of 3-18 The Dragons would have been happy at the halfway point as the Titans fell short on par with about 15 runs. The Dragons were 64-2 when Tabraiz Shamzi got Wihan Lubbe 26 off 22 balls in the 7th over and even then, they were in a strong position. Needing 48 to win off 29 balls Tabraiz Shamsi into the attack and offered a long hop which Raynard van Tonder (48 off 33) gladly accepted the invitation but straight to the hands of Ayabulela Gqamane. Pretorius lasted only for one delivery bowled by Shamsi on a hatrick.

That proved to be the turning point as the Dragons innings collapsed and there was just too much to do for the tail. Tabraiz Shamsi (4-0-18-3) and Junior Dala (4-0-30-3) were the pick of the bowlers. Warrior vs Tuskers.

Warriors make light work of Tuskers. The Warriors won by 37 runs. The long-awaited return of Proteas and Warriors speedster headlined the Warriors fixture versus KZN AET Tuskers. Tuskers won the toss and put Warriors into bat as Anrich Nortje made his first appearance after a long-term injury lay-off. Nortje had to switch on fast with the Tuskers bowling them out for 125 after 20 overs.

Simangaliso Nhlebela (4-0-17-3) and Alindile Mhletywa (4-0-19-3) were the pick of the bowlers as they ensured there was no momentum for the Warriors. Jiveshan Pillay top scored for the Warriors with 29 off 23 balls. 125 was a score too much as the Warriors bowlers made light work of the KZN batters who were all bowled out for 88 in 16.4 overs. Marco Jansen (4-0-19-) and Siya Simetu (4-0-25-3) were the pick of the bowlers.

Nortje was not on the wicket column but had a solid outing with (4-0-12-0 DP World Lions vs GBets Rocks Lions roared over Rocks

The Lions won by 43 runs. The GBets Rocks won the toss and chose to bowl and at the halfway point they would have been questioning that decision as the Lionons piled on the runs and set a target of 225 after 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton continued his fine form from the SA20 hitting an impressive 75 off 39 balls before he was caught by Keegan Petersen off the bowling of Akhona Mnyaka.

Rassie van der Dussen scored 42 off 22 balls and saw through the innings to the end. It was an expensive night out for Rocks with only Imraan Manack conceding less than 10 runs in his allotted 4 overs. The side from Boland had to hit the ground running but unfortunately lost wickets at regular intervals and never got any momentum into their innings. Janneman Malan top scored with 61 off 41 and will look to build on the good outing he had. South African Under-19 sensation, Kwena Maphaka, made his debut for the Lions and picked up the wicket of Michael Copeland for 21 off 22 balls.

Western Province versus Dolphins Western Province wins away from home. Province beat the Dolphins by 2 runs.

Western Province won the toss and decided to bat. Away from home Province would have wanted to start well and post a formidable score. It wasn’t to be as they were reduced to 60 for 3 in just 7.4 overs. It was up to the middle order to save the innings with Jono Bird leading the way with 40 off 30 balls and Province posting a below par score148 off 20 overs. Okuhle Cele (4-0-27-2) and Andile Phehlukwayo (4-0-29-2) were the pick of the bowlers.