Sporting highlights of 2023

Key events included the Rugby World Cup in France, and Spain winning their first FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia. Individuals hitting the heights included Novak Djokovic, Max Verstappen conquering F1 for a third successive season, rising cycling star Jonas Vingegaard, alpine queen Mikaela Shiffrin, golfer Jon Rahm, basketball star Lebron James and Manchester City winning the UEFA Champions League. JANUARY

28-29 Aryna Sabalenka wins maiden major at Australian Open. Novak Djokovic claims record-extending 10th title. 29 Denmark beat France to clinch third IHF World Men’s Handball Championship. FEBRUARY

7 LA Lakers star LeBron James becomes all-time leading scorer in NBA history. 12 Kansas City Chiefs defeat Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. MARCH

11 Mikaela Shiffrin becomes most successful skier in World Cup history, overhauling overall record of Ingemar Stenmark. December 31, 2023, A look back at some of the international sports events and personalities that made headlines in 2023. APRIL 9 Spain’s Jon Rahm wins U.S. Masters after long-time leader Brooks Koepka fades on exciting final day.

MAY 3 Prolific striker Erling Haaland breaks Premier League goals record with 35th goal of season for Manchester City. 28 Primoz Roglic wins Giro d’Italia -- his fourth Grand Tour victory.

JUNE 6 PGA Tour, European Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf agree to merge to unify fractured world of golf. 10 Man City win first European Cup -- securing treble after Premier League and FA Cup triumphs.

11 At Roland Garros, Djokovic secures record 23rd major. Iga Swiatek wins women’s title. 12 Denver win NBA Finals. JULY

16 Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon in pulsating five-set final. 23 Jonas Vingegaard defends Tour de France crown 31 Australia, led by Pat Cummins, retain Ashes after drawing five-match cricket series against England.

AUGUST 20 Spain beat England to become first European team to win Women’s World Cup since 2007. SEPTEMBER

9 Teenage star Coco Gauff wins first Grand Slam title at U.S. Open. 24 Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia smashes women’s world record by over two minutes at Berlin Marathon. OCTOBER

1 Team Europe sees off USA to win golf’s Ryder Cup by 16½-11½ points. 7 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins third F1 World Championship in dominant style. 8 Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum fuels “Supershoe” debate by shattering world record at Chicago Marathon.

21 Manchester United legend Bobby Charlton dies at age 86. 28 South Africa win record fourth Rugby World Cup, beating New Zealand in thrilling encounter in Paris. 30 World Cup winners Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati win Ballons d’Or.

NOVEMBER 19 Australia stun hosts India in Ahmedabad to win sixth men’s Cricket World Cup. DECEMBER