EU member states seized a record 303 tonnes of cocaine in 2021

BELGIUM, the Netherlands and Spain are European countries reporting the highest volumes of cocaine seizures, with most of the drugs arriving from Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador. In 2022, the quantity of cocaine seized in Antwerp, Belgium’s leading container terminal, rose to 110 tonnes from 91 tonnes in 2021, with volumes increasing annually since 2016.

In the Rotterdam port, Dutch police intercepted a further 52.5 tonnes, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction. Belgian authorities say foreign criminal organisations also import violent and ruthless operations. Trafficking in Antwerp has led to a surge of violence, with gun battles and grenade attacks regularly occurring. Since 2016, authorities have seized record quantities of cocaine in the EU – particularly in Dutch, Belgian and Spanish ports, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs. Graphic shows massive rise in cocaine seizures since 2016. Graphic News “Violence is growing in scale and brutality. In the past, criminals shot people in the leg as a warning, now they shoot them in the head,” Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, said.