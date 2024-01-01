Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Independent Online | Saturday Star
Search IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, January 1, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

WATCH: American Airlines plane struggles to land at Heathrow during Storm Gerrit

Passengers wait for train services ahead of the new year at King’s Cross station in London, Britain, 27 December 2023. Storm Gerrit also affected rail passengers and the Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings across Britain. Picture: EPA-EFE TOLGA AKMEN

Passengers wait for train services ahead of the new year at King’s Cross station in London, Britain, 27 December 2023. Storm Gerrit also affected rail passengers and the Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings across Britain. Picture: EPA-EFE TOLGA AKMEN

Published 1h ago

Share

London, United Kingdom

Three people died on Thursday after their car fell into a river in northern England, local police said, as Storm Gerrit battered much of the UK.

Emergency services headed to the River Esk near the town of Glaisdale shortly before midday, after reports that a vehicle had fallen into the river.

"The vehicle was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm. Sadly, the three men inside have died," North Yorkshire Police said.

WATCH: American Airlines plane's insane near-miss landing in London during Storm Gerrit

Another man who had tried to help them was recovered unharmed, it said, adding that the weather conditions were "making driving hazardous".

Several regions of the UK, particularly Scotland and northern England, have been badly hit by Storm Gerrit since Wednesday, which has brought heavy rain and snow.

Winds of up to 136 kilometres per hour (85 miles per hour) were recorded in Aberdeenshire in Scotland.

The UK's Met Office said a supercell thunderstorm caused damage in Greater Manchester on Wednesday night, with features suggesting "a tornado at the surface was likely".

Thousands of homes remained without power in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, while rail and air transport were disrupted with trains and flights cancelled.

Ferry services between Dover and France also suffered delays on Wednesday due to strong winds in the Channel.

Agence France-Presse

Related Topics:

weatherLondon