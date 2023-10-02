Johan Ahlander Stockholm: The Nobel prizes, arguably the world’s most prestigious awards, are to be announced this week, starting with the award for medicine or physiology on Monday. The prizes, with 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1 million) each, are also given for achievements in physics, literature, chemistry and peace.

What is the Nobel Prize? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who in his will dictated that his estate should be used to fund “prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind”. Nobel died in 1895, but it took until 1901, following fighting over his will, before the first awards. Nobel named the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences to award the prizes for chemistry and physics, the Swedish Academy for literature, Sweden’s Karolinska Institute medical university for physiology or medicine, and the Norwegian parliament for peace. It is not known why Nobel chose Norway, which at the time was in a union with Sweden, to hand out the peace prize.

In 1968, when Sweden’s central bank was celebrating its 300th anniversary, it established the Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel with a donation to the Nobel Foundation. The prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, according to the same principles as the other prizes. Bust of Alfred Nobel is seen at the Karolinska Institute as the Nobel Assembly announces this year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 2. Picture: Jessica Gow TT News Agency via Reuters Famous and infamous laureates Notable Nobel laureates include scientists like Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr and Marie Curie, authors like Ernest Hemingway and Albert Camus, and inspirational leaders like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr and Mother Teresa.

While most achievements are still celebrated, some awards have not aged well, such as Egas Moniz’s 1949 prize in physiology or medicine for the since banned and discredited practice of lobotomy. Many peace prizes have also been criticised, including those for Henry Kissinger, Yasser Arafat, Yitzhak Rabin, and Shimon Peres. Failure to give the prize to Mahatma Gandhi before his death in1948 is also seen by many as a mistake. The festivities The Nobel prizes are presented to the laureates on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death. The peace prize is handed out by the chairperson of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, while the other prizes are presented by the Swedish king in Stockholm’s Concert Hall.