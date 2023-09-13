What is the space launch facility where Kim and Putin are meeting?

President Vladimir Putin met North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, possibly at Russia’s most modern space rocket launch site, on Wednesday amid the forests of the eastern Russia.

What is the Vostochny Cosmodrome?

The cosmodrome, which came into service in 2016, is in the Amur region of Russia’s Far East, not far from the Russian border with China and about 1 500km from the port of Vladivostok. In Russian, the name means simply “Eastern Cosmodrome”.

Putin ordered the construction of the cosmodrome to reduce reliance on the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which gained independence after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

There was once a Soviet intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) base known as Svobodny 18 just a few kilometres from the Vostochny complex. That base shut in 1993.