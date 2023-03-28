Aaron Phangiso’s bowling action cleared

Johannesburg — Joburg Super Kings (JSK) left-arm spinner, Aaron Phangiso, undertook a re-test of his bowling action at an ICC Accredited Testing Centre at the University of Pretoria, which noted an improvement in his action, and cleared the way for him to return to bowling. As a result thereof, the Betway SA20 League’s Independent Expert Panel has confirmed they have lifted the suspension previously imposed upon him.

ALSO READ: Aaron Phangiso’s SA20 campaign is over after tests prove his bowling action is illegal Phangiso has, since being first reported, been undergoing bowling action remodelling and remedial work with the support of Cricket South Africa (CSA) Head of High Performance, Vincent Barnes. The Independent Assessment Report on his bowling action was carried out by Dr Helen Bayne and her team on March 20 and the findings presented to the Independent Expert Panel on March 25.

Betway SA20 wishes to thank all parties – CSA, the South Africa Cricketers’ Association, Northerns Cricket, JSK, the Independent Expert Panel and Dr Bayne for the professional manner in which the matter was handled and for the resources contributed. ALSO READ: Aaron Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20 over suspect action The Independent Expert Panel is made up of Zama Ndamane, Gerrie Pienaar, Russell Domingo (in the place of Barnes) and Vernon Philander.