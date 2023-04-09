Boland to begin search for new coach after JP Duminy’s departure

Gqeberha — Boland Cricket Chief Executive, James Fortuin, announced that the head coach role will be advertised from Tuesday. Boland Cricket has done reasonably well over the past two seasons since they were awarded Division One status by Cricket South Africa when the restructuring of domestic cricket took place.

Two seasons later, Boland cricket sit fourth on the promotion-relegation log. They are above Western Province, the Warriors, North West Dragons and the relegated Free State based Knights. Boland Chief Executive, James Fortuin, believes it has been a successful two years for the union.

“If you asked me two years ago, when we got the Division One status, where we want to be in two years time, I’d definitely take being fourth on the combined table. We think it has been a successful two years.” Fortuin told IOL Sport in an exclusive interview. The Rocks have been particularly impressive in the shorter formats of the game while being relatively poor in red-ball cricket.

The Rocks won the CSA T20 Challenge in Gqeberha last year and were knocked out in the semis this past season in Potchefstroom. The signings of Test players, Keegan Petersen and Glenton Stuurman, are a direct indication of the hunger of the union to establish themselves as a force in domestic cricket by dominating red-ball cricket as well. “They are both champion athletes. They will bring their winning mentality but most importantly they are good guys,” said Fortuin.

“Keegan we know because he comes from our pipeline. Glenton is just a top professional. The man is a Protea. “We’ve made the kind of signings that we think will position us to seriously challenge for trophies across all formats.” The biggest task for the Chief Executive and the board is to find a replacement for JP Duminy who was head coach in Paarl for a season.

Fortuin has emphasised that they are looking for a certified level four coach with at least five years experience coaching in the professional scene. Fortuin told IOL Sport the post will only be advertised from Tuesday morning, after the Easter weekend. “We actually had a conversation with the board this week and decided the position should be advertised from next Tuesday,” said Fortuin.

“We are out in the market. We are asking the coaches to tell us they are interested in the position. When you’re advertising you must keep an open mind otherwise you are limiting yourself. “We are looking for a knowledgeable and dynamic professional coach. We are really looking for good people, someone in the mold of Adrian Birrell and JP Duminy," he added. The successful candidate for the head coach role will be announced by the end of the month.