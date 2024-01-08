SA20 boss Graeme Smith: ‘It need not be testing times for cricket’

Former Proteas Test captain Graeme Smith believes Betway SA20 and Test cricket can “coexist”. Smith’s views echoes that of Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad, who has adopted a fairly philosophical approach in having to field a severely depleted team in New Zealand in a two-match series next month due to the clash of fixtures with SA20.

Smith, who now fulfils the role of Betway SA20 commissioner, has come under pressure recently after Cricket South Africa (CSA) opted to select a severely understrength Proteas Men’s team for next month’s two-match Test series in New Zealand. The 14-man squad includes seven uncapped players, including captain Neil Brand, due to CSA’s leading national and provincial contracted players participating in the Betway SA20 over the same period.

Many prominent members of the global cricket community, such as former Australian captains Steve Waugh and Michael Clarke, were highly critical of the Proteas squad selected, claiming that CSA was devaluing Test cricket. But Smith, who led the Proteas in 109 Test matches, which included lifting the ICC golden mace as the No 1-ranked Test side in the world, feels that both entities can grow together. “What we achieved as a team during my period, and my own record, I obviously love Test cricket,” Smith told Independent Media. “It has to be protected. I’m on the MCC cricket committee and it came out after the ICC meeting at Lord’s that the ICC needs to create a fund to protect Test cricket.

“But there is absolutely no reason why we can’t coexist. SA20 is four weeks a year. CSA has said with intent this is something we need to invest in. We need to make a success of it for the future of the game in this country. SA20 will have to play a role as the dynamics of the world game changes.” The global landscape is certainly changing rapidly with T20 franchise leagues popping up all around the world but, more importantly, the shortest format has also been approved for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. This will automatically provide T20 cricket with a platform to reach audiences it hasn’t had access to before.

“Test cricket is only ever going to be a six-seven nation format. It’s a traditional format played between those nations,” Smith said. “But T20 cricket is the growth for the future. “Just look at LA28 (Olympics) and other nations like the US. It is bringing new audiences to the game that aren’t at the traditional levels.” For now, Smith’s focus is solely on ensuring that Betway SA20 season 2, which starts in Gqeberha on Wednesday, not only maintains the momentum of the inaugural season but amplifies it.

“I think we always get a bit nervous in prepping season 2 because of all the hard (work) that’s gone in, but I am very excited,” Smith said. “If I just look at the cricket aspect, the teams look much stronger than in season 1. With the T20 World Cup also just around the corner, it’s immense for our local players to be up against big international talent and be exposed to big crowds.

“It’s a great platform for our young players to put their hands up. Hopefully, the fans will also have an incredible time in season 2. We have big ambitions and we can’t do it without them. I am looking forward to seeing them again in season 2.” Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape face Joburg Super Kings in the tournament opener at St George’s Park on Wednesday. @ZaahierAdams