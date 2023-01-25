WATCH: All the leagues I play I try to get 100s - Faf du Plessis after maiden SA20 ton

Johannesburg - Faf du Plessis has five T20 centuries, but there would have been none sweeter than his 113 not out at the Wanderers on Tuesday evening. Du Plessis, captain of the Joburg Super Giants, etched his name into the record books as the first centurion of the Betway SA20.

The veteran faced just 58 balls, but struck eight boundaries and eight sixes that had the Bullring on its feet throughout the Super Kings' successful chase against Durban's Super Giants. It was only fitting that it was Du Plessis who struck the winning runs with a six over extra cover to take the Super Kings past the Super Giants' 178/6.

Du Plessis' record-breaking feat had even greater substance as it came while his opening partner Reeza Hendricks (45 off 46 balls) was struggling to time the ball at the other end. "It is important for me to convert these scores, all the leagues I play I try to get 100s," Du Plessis said at the post-match presentation.

"It was a nice wicket, a little bit sticky, then typical Wanderers, once you get stuck in. Topley bowled well, Keshav was getting the ball to stick. We were feeling we were a little behind. "Luckily, I was telling him [Reeza] to get me on strike. Batting is about partnerships. Just encouraged him to keep waiting and play it as late as he can, we knew the back-end would be easier."

Despite being 38-years-old and not having played any international cricket for the past two years as he traveled the global T20 circuit, Du Plessis has not officially retired from the Proteas. If he had any intention to still play international cricket, he certainly delivered a bold statement at the citadel of South African cricket in front of a roaring Bullring. ALSO READ: Aaron Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20 over suspect action

In attendance were all the premier decision makers with Cricket SA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki looking on along with various other stakeholders. Du Plessis did not give any indication of wanting to return to the Proteas just yet, but was simply happy to be performing his skills on home soil again. David Miller, Jos Buttler power Paarl Royals to victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape

"It's so good to be playing cricket in front of the South African crowds. Extremely grateful to the fans to come here and support us. The Bullring is on fire!" he said. The eight-wicket victory ensured the Joburg Super Kings are back in playoff contention ahead of the international break which allow the likes of Du Plessis to recharge ahead of the second half of the tournament that will be played primarily on the Highveld, including the semi-finals and final on February 11. @ZaahierAdams