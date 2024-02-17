Proteas put up brave fight before falling to crushing Test defeat to Australia

Despite some stiff resistance on day three, the Proteas fell to a crushing 284-run defeat to Australia in the once-off women’s Test in Perth on Saturday. Resuming on their overnight total of 73/3 and 432 runs behind in their second innings, the tourists fought it out for a little over two sessions before finally being bowled out for 215.

Still, it was a major improvement on their 76 all out in the first innings after batting first. With Australia showing the gulf in class between the sides with 575/9 declared, their lead of 499 runs would always be too much for South Africa to reel in. However, Tazmin Brits (31) and Delmi Tucker (64) walking to the wicket on the third day - had clearly resolved to stick it out as long as they could.

Australia made to wait Australia had to wait 20 overs before they made a breakthrough and it would be Brits who fell to the bowling of Ellyse Perry (1/26) which ended a partnership of 97 for the fourth wicket. Another decent partnership of 47 followed between Tucker and Chloe Tryon (64), before Australia struck again. Ashleigh Gardner took a good caught and bowled as Tucker chipped the ball back to her opponent to end her stay at the crease.