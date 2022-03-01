CSA chiefs hail Proteas for their ’fighting spirit’ after second Test victory over Kiwis

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) have praised Proteas’ Men’s team for the "fighting spirit" shown in the emphatic victory over New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match Series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday morning. Coming off an innings and 276 runs defeat in the first Test, the Proteas staged a spectacular resurgence to beat the world champion Black Caps by 198 runs to square the Test series 1-1.

The victory preserved South Africa's record of having never lost a Test series to New Zealand since they began playing each other in 1931. "The Proteas have shown fortitude and the fighting spirit they are known to summon when facing adversity. Coming from behind to win against the defending World Champions demonstrates unprecedented agility and a feat to be proud of," said CSA acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki.

"Onwards and upwards from here and we are looking forward to seeing them dominate as they host Bangladesh in less than a month from now." CSA Board Chairperson also praised the Proteas' performance, particularly their "bouncebackability".

“South Africans in general are known for their resilience and bouncebackability and Dean led the team from the front with his strong message to bat first after winning the toss. “These are the performances that show the country that they are truly led and we, as CSA, are incredibly proud of the team’s achievements, under very trying conditions. “Massive congratulations are due to Dean Elgar, the team management and the Proteas players for the incredible comeback that they have staged in Christchurch.”