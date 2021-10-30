Mark Boucher ‘wants to hold Proteas to a culture they would like to play in’
Cape Town - Proteas coach Mark Boucher believes a successful team is one that is built on a strong team culture.
The national cricket team were in the headlines for the wrong reasons this week after Quinton de Kock withdrew from the team ahead of their match against the West Indies for refusing to take the knee.
It was a collective decision taken by Cricket South Africa and then adopted by the team. Quinton de Kock was the only players that went against the decision.
Since then de Kock has sent an apology to his team mates as well as South African cricket fans and will now be taking a knee for the remainder of the T20 World Cup.
Prior to the tournament Boucher spoke of the kind of culture he wants in the team.
I am just trying to hold guys to a culture that they would like to play in. That is sort of the way we did it when I played and I want to keep it the same because that's probably where your most successful sides come from“, the former Proteas wicketkeeper said on the ICC T20 World Cup website.
His side take on Sri Lanka in their third match of the tournament later today.
