Mark Boucher ‘wants to hold Proteas to a culture they would like to play in’

The national cricket team were in the headlines for the wrong reasons this week after Quinton de Kock withdrew from the team ahead of their match against the West Indies for refusing to take the knee.

It was a collective decision taken by Cricket South Africa and then adopted by the team. Quinton de Kock was the only players that went against the decision.

Since then de Kock has sent an apology to his team mates as well as South African cricket fans and will now be taking a knee for the remainder of the T20 World Cup.

WATCH: "I am just trying to hold guys to a culture that they would like to play in. That is sort of the way we did it when I played and I want to keep it the same because that's probably where your most successful sides come from." - Mark Boucher 🎥@ICC https://t.co/CEvfeLYIZ2 — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) October 30, 2021

Prior to the tournament Boucher spoke of the kind of culture he wants in the team.