PODCAST: Revolution at Cricket South Africa just starting

CAPE TOWN - It’s been a hectic few days for Cricket South Africa (CSA), culminating with the resignation of all Independent and Non-independent Directors on Monday.

“Following a meeting of the Members’ Council on Sunday, held to discuss a roadmap for Cricket South Africa (CSA), the Members’ Council received and accepted resignations from all the Board members.

“All resignations are with immediate effect except for three members, namely, Zola Thamae, John Mogodi and Donovan May, who will remain as directors until the interim board structure has been appointed to ensure the continuity and stability of the organisation,” CSA said in a statement.

These resignations follow the departure of acting president Beresford Williams, who tendered his resignation on Sunday morning.

But who will now steer this sinking ship to calmer waters? It seems like plans are already being made to revive CSA with an interim board.