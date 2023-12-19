South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second One-Day International (ODI) against India in Gqeberha on Tuesday. South Africa lost the first ODI to India at the Wanderers on Sunday, as the hosts look to level the three-match series.

Skippered by Aiden Markram, South Africa made two changes to their team for the second clash against the men in blue. The injured Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi make way for Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams. Markram said it was a fresh wicket and that the Proteas want to make the most of conditions with the new ball. He also noted that the record of South Africa chasing lately has been poor, and that his charges would hope to put that right in this match.

Rinku Singh makes his debut For India, they made one change with Rinku Singh making his ODI debut as Shreyas Iyer makes way. Earlier on Tuesday, fast bowler Ottniel Baartman and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo were ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series.

Baartman sustained a right side strain at training, while Phehlukwayo suffered a left side strain during the first ODI. Western Province fast bowler Hendricks was added to the squad. Teams