WATCH: This IPL has changed T20 cricket, says Proteas coach

Proteas coach Rob Walter has said that the massive scores posted in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) could have a lasting effect on T20 cricket. Walter was speaking at the announcement of the Proteas T20 World Cup squad on Tuesday, and he acknowledged that this season’s IPL may just help the style of the shortest format of the game evolve even more.

This year’s IPL has seen nine of the highest-ever innings totals posted, with four scores over 266 bludgeoned against hapless bowling attacks. Proteas players like Heinrich Klaasen have been instrumental in helping their sides post record totals in this year’s IPL. With the stark reality that the T20 game is swaying ever more in favour of the willow, Walter gave his insight into the current state of affairs.

Proteas coach Rob Walter on the influence of this year's IPL on the game, pic.twitter.com/YeLaLmdoTU — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) April 30, 2024 ‘Slightly different method’ “The reality is that the IPL is slightly different given the impact player. That lengthens your batting lineup and allows teams to be more aggressive. You might see a slightly different method when it comes to the World Cup,” said Walter.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this IPL has changed T20 cricket. It’s changed the way the game is going to be played moving forward. It’s important for us to maintain in front of that curve. “The balance of the team is always conditions-related and opposition-related. I won’t say now what the balance of the team will look like. We’ll look at what’s in front of us to decide.” As for his Proteas squad which included just one black African in Kagiso Rabada, Walter was questioned over his selection of Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen.

Nortje, returning from injury in the IPL, has been one of the many bowlers to be carted around the park. Nortje has picked up seven wickets from six matches for the Delhi Capitals, at an average of 42 and a strike-rate of 13.3. Proteas coach Rob Walter on the selection of Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen for the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/nLBMbx4lom — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) April 30, 2024

Lack of game time Jansen, meanwhile, has struggled for game time having played just one match so far for the star-studded Sunrisers Hyderabad. “I’m not a betting man, I never have been. I trust the quality of the players. Anrich has another month before that World Cup starts. I have no doubt that he will hit his straps. It’s good to see that his speed is up along with playing and with more training he’ll start to get his feel back no doubt. “With Marco - we’re in touch with these guys continuously to ensure they’re putting in the work and making sure they understand the turnaround is short. So they need to be ready when the time comes.