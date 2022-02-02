Top Sunshine Tour field converges for Kit Kat Pro-Am

Johannesburg – After a highly successful debut last year, the Kit Kat Group Pro-Am has drawn another quality Sunshine Tour field for the second edition of this R1 million tournament to be played at the new venue of Irene Country Club starting on Friday. Welshman Rhys Enoch will be back to defend the title he won at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club last year in a field which includes exactly half of the top-30 golfers on the current Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.

A field of young stars such as Tristen Strydom, Dylan Naidoo, Jayden Schaper, Deon Germishuys, Luca Filippi and others who are looking to make their Sunshine Tour breakthroughs is well balanced with the experience of two former South African Open champions in James Kingston and Hennie Otto, three former South African PGA Championship winners in Jaco van Zyl, Keith Horne and Louis de Jager, and veteran Adilson da Silva who last week celebrated his 400th Sunshine Tour tournament. ALSO READ: Top international golf heads to Durban Country Club after over a decade Martin Rohwer, the most recent champion on the Sunshine Tour following his victory in last week’s Vodacom Origins of Golf Final, will also tee it up at Irene Country Club in the 54-hole event.

The tournament also occupies a key position on the Sunshine Tour schedule as the final event before the run of Challenge Tour co-sanctioned tournaments. Last year, through the Birdies for Kit Kat Group initiative, the company partnered with the Sunshine Tour and its professionals in donating 2543 food hampers to families who were reeling under the economic impact of Covid-19. The hampers were specifically donated to the South African Caddie Association (SACA), the South African Golf Development Board (SAGDB) and FeedSA. The company has also hosted trolley dashes at its stores where a selected Sunshine Tour professional and his caddie have been given a limited time to dash through the aisles and fill up their trolley with products that all go directly to the caddie.

ALSO READ: Homegrown talent set to star as Sunshine Ladies Tour tees off in Cape Town Riaz Gani, CEO of the Kit Kat Group said: “The Kit Kat Group takes its social responsibility very seriously. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic we worked hard with local NGOs to distribute food hampers to areas that were hardest hit by the pandemic. “We are a company steeped in the communities where we have our stores, and we believe in making a difference in the rebuilding of South African communities during this pandemic.”