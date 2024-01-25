Dricus du Plessis proclaims UFC belt as ‘just beginning’ after hero’s welcome

Newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis received a hero’s welcome at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg on Thursday. Du Plessis was greeted by a huge crowd that had gathered at the airport in anticipation of catching a glimpse of the fighter. Huge cheers bellowed from the crowd as Du Plessis came out carrying his championship belt in one hand and the South African flag in the other. It was a scene not too different to the one which was witnessed when the Springboks returned from the Rugby World Cup after they defending their world title last year.

Du Plessis beat Sean Strickland at UFC 297 over the weekend in Canada, to become South Africa’s first-ever world champion in the sport. Strickland and Du Plessis went the full five rounds, and he was adjudged the winner by a single point to dethrone the champion.

‘Just the beginning’ "This is just the beginning of the championship reign and the Dricus du Plessis era,” said du Plessis. The new champion went on to say he would like to defend his title against New Zealand’s Nigeria-born Israel Adesanya.

"After this I want to go up in weight division and fight for another title.” As Du Plessis was waiting for the result to be announced after the fight, he admitted he sought some divine intervention.

"It's always a fifty-fifty. When they started announcing the decision, I've never prayed so hard in my life. “It was absolutely incredible.”