Cape Town - The spotlight is firmly shining on the SPAR Proteas as the team ready themselves for the upcoming World Cup. The team will be looking to do the host nation proud as they take to the field in their first game in late July against Wales.

The team unveiled their unique South African-inspired kit that they will wear during the tournament which highlights different elements of the countries diversity. ALSO READ: Second phase of Netball World Cup tickets go on sale South Africa are also the first of all the teams taking part have launched their kit ahead of the event.

Newly appointed deputy Sports Minister Nocawe Mafu and ⁦@Netball_SA⁩ president Cecilia Molokwane pose with the team in their new kits ⁦@IOLsport⁩ pic.twitter.com/kN08q79Tuz — Alicia Pillay-Wagiet (@AliciaPillay56) March 8, 2023 Netball SA President Cecilia Molokwane says this World Cup is about showcasing what South Africa has to offer. “Let it be an African spectacle, showcasing our culture, showcasing our uniqueness as South African because we are a rainbow nation and to me showing Africa can do it and women can do it that is the most important thing for me.” .⁦@Netball_SA⁩ president Cecilia Molokwane says today’s unveiling was made more important that it happened on International Women’s Day ⁦@IOLsport⁩ pic.twitter.com/BbZxLLxsRm — Alicia Pillay-Wagiet (@AliciaPillay56) March 8, 2023 With preparations reaching the end stages in the next few months, Molokwane says they are on the track at the moment.

“Going very well, and we really appreciate everything that we have seen. It’s challenging of course, we can’t like that everything is smooth, you know challenges are what makes us grow and think out of the box and go beyond our limits. It’s going well, we are hoping that on the 28th of July we will be delivering what South Africans are expecting.“ The Proteas kit launch coincided with International Women’s day and this is something Netball SA is pleased to be able to share in such an auspicious day. “Look, as the biggest female federation in the country it means a lot to us to say on (International) Women’s Day, when we celebrating us as women we are launching the kit for the 2023 Netball World Cup, sponsored by PUMA and I think Brett (Bellinger) explained well that there is a coat of Arms inside, a bit of the South African flag inside, a bit of the different cultures we have in the country. The diversity that we have in the country, the unity that we have, we are at the end of the day saying we are the united ones.“