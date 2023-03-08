Cape Town — SPAR Proteas captain Bongi Msomi is hoping that 2023 will not just be a year to remember for netball but for women’s sport all around. This year has been dubbed ‘2020-she’ as women’s sport takes centre stage with several tournaments in different codes taking place.

Just last month the Proteas Women were in the T20 final against Australia, which meant they became the first ever senior cricket team to reach an ICC World Cup final. ALSO READ: Second phase of Netball World Cup tickets go on sale Later this year Banyana Banayana will be in action at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Desiree Ellis’ team will be hoping they can replicate the heroics that saw them win the Women’s Afcon last year.

The kit and selected training and gear will be available from tomorrow. With more drops ahead of the Netball World Cup ⁦@Netball_SA⁩ ⁦@IOLsport⁩ pic.twitter.com/XuLBEZSJbn — Alicia Pillay-Wagiet (@AliciaPillay56) March 8, 2023 Msomi says she is extremely proud to be part of, and leading, the Proteas to the World Cup and in an already important year for women’s sport. “They say it’s 2020-she and it feels like they are speaking to us more than anything and it’s great to know that our sport is going from really being amateur to a point where people really respect it, it actually adds so much value, not just being part of the competitive sporting code, but of changing things up and giving opportunities. “Netball has come a long way and I am really pleased that I have been a part of that journey, to walk it through with the new players and with the old players, to see it all changing up to heading to being professional, it’s been a fantastic journey but at this point this year means not just, I guess big things to us, it means so much more than anything.

“We say we don’t play this sport just for ourselves but for something that is greater than us and that means staying strong and being a role model tosomeone out there and being hope for someone out there.“ To add to the occasion of the teams kit launch in Stellenbosch Wednesday, it was also International Women’s Day. “We speak about women empowerment, we speak about women being put up front, women being able to change things, deserving a lot more and I like that this year is speaking more to that and also being part of that,” Msomi said.

“I like knowing that we are not just playing the sport for ourselves only but also to actually create more opportunity for others and also to probably up-skill or be of great impact wherever we are. .⁦@Netball_SA⁩ Proteas trying out their new kits as captain ⁦@BongiweMsomi2⁩ runs the team through a session ⁦@IOLsport⁩ pic.twitter.com/0icRkYIBRB — Alicia Pillay-Wagiet (@AliciaPillay56) March 8, 2023 “So at this point it’s really just great for me to be part of what I do on and off the court and it’s nothing to do with pressure because I what I do is what I love doing so it’s just comes natural so I am really pleased and blessed to be able to play a part in doing great things in our country, we probably need that a lot more and I am really grateful that I know it’s not only myself who is doing that with all SPAR Proteas, not only them, the Proteas Women’s cricket did a fantastic job. “I also said that 2023 is about women and it’s showing, so we are part of that and we are part of the unknown, people are excited for us and I guess we are as pumped.“