WATCH: The stakes are high but Proteas excited about Jamaica challenge at Netball World Cup

The Proteas have arguably the toughest fixture yet in their Netball World Cup campaign when they take on Jamaica later today. South Africa pulled off back to back wins in their first two group stage matches. On Friday night after the opening ceremony of the tournament took place the home team recorded a 61-50 World Cup win against Wales.

Yesterday a dominant performance saw them seal a victory over Sri Lanka as they got a 87-32 win. Their final group C game will be against Jamaica, who have also won both their games so far and ranked a placed higher than South Africa in the world ranking. The home team are currently 5th in the world while their opponents are in fourth place.

Although the team got a convincing win over the Indian Ocean team captain Bongiwe Msomi says they still have some work to do before they take on the Sunshine Girls at 6pm at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. “It’s great to grab a win but there are a few things that we want to work on and each quarter Norma (Plummer) had given us instructions in terms of how we want to play going forward. From what we put out tonight, there are a few things that we can change, especially for tomorrow (Sunday).“ Karla reminisces on some of the highlights playing for the SPAR Proteas 𝟭𝟬𝟬 times. 🫶🇿🇦#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/QT3fd2IFX9 — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 30, 2023 Veteran Karla Pretorius, who also got her 100th cap for South Africa says they are up for the challenge Jamaica will bring.