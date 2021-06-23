Fresher, hungrier Bulls team may be the way to go against Pumas

CAPE TOWN - Jake White called on his Bulls team to “move on” from the Rainbow Cup final defeat to Benetton once they land back in South Africa but, of course, it won't be just as easy as that. That is why he will have to ponder deeply about his starting XV for Friday's Currie Cup clash against the Pumas at Loftus.

The psychological impact of the manner of the defeat in Italy could weigh heavily on some of the players, so perhaps a fresher and hungrier team may be the right way to go against the Mbombela outfit, who are flying high at the moment after thrashing the Lions 39-10 last week. Some of the stalwarts who have played a lot of rugby over the last eight months include fullback David

Kriel, centres Cornal Hendricks and Marco Jansen van Vuren, lock/ flank Ruan Nortje, lock Walt Steenkamp and the front row of Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Mornay Smith. Added to that, there is little point in asking scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl to play one Currie Cup game before he joins English club Saracens.

So, if White opts to give these players a breather for the Pumas clash, he will have to select carefully to avoid another upset defeat for the second consecutive week. Lizo Gqoboka is due a start at loosehead prop again after a few weeks out with injury, having made his return off the bench against Benetton. Perhaps the time has come to start veteran front-rower Jacques van Rooyen at No 3, and utilise new signing Robert Hunt – who also travelled to Treviso – as the back-up tighthead.

Schalk Erasmus would be an able hooker replacement for Grobbelaar, who has been outstanding over the last few months, with club player Sidney Tobias on the bench after missing out on the match-23 despite flying to Italy as well.

Youngster Janko Swanepoel has made an impact whenever he has been on the pitch, so he could partner Jan Uys at lock. The loose trio needs a physical blindside flank and ball-carrier in the Elrigh Louw and Duane Vermeulen mould, which was missing against Benetton, where Nizaam Carr and Marcell Coetzee are better suited to openside and No 8, while Nortje is a No 5 lock. @AshfakMohamed