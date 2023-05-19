Sanele Nohamba starts at nine for Lions in crunch Currie Cup clash against Blue Bulls

Johannesburg - Lions coach Mzwakhe Nkosi has restored star playmaker Sanele Nohamba to scrumhalf from flyhalf and dropped to the bench Morne van den Berg in a surprise selection for the big Currie Cup clash with the Bulls on Saturday in Johannesburg.

Nkosi has done this so that he can accommodate the returning Gianni Lombard at 10 but when you consider how well Nohamba and Van den Berg gelled in last week’s impressive victory over the Cheetahs, you would have thought he would have left the combination alone.