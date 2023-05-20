Independent Online
Saturday, May 20, 2023

Sharks not even close to the finished product says coach Joey Mongalo

Joey Mongalo, coach of the Cell C Sharks during the 2023 Currie Cup match between the Sharks and Pumas held at Kings Park in Durban

The high-riding Sharks are nowhere near the finished product, according to their coach, Joey Mongalo. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - The bad news for the leading teams in the Currie Cup is that the high-riding Sharks are nowhere near the finished product, according to their coach, Joey Mongalo.

On Friday night the Sharks brushed aside the Cheetahs with relative ease to notch up their fifth consecutive win and with three rounds to go before the playoffs, the Durbanites are timing their run perfectly.

“We are on an exciting journey,” Mongalo said. “The beauty is that we have so much more improving to do, which is great. Every Monday when we come together, we know that there is more in us.  We want to continue on the upward trajectory for at least the next three weeks and then for whatever the future holds.”

Mongalo, who came to the Sharks after a successful period as Jake White’s defence coach at the Bulls, said his team has a “growth mindset”.

“We want to get better each week. We know we are improving and we know there is more in us and that makes us excited to get together every Monday.”

Looking at the Cheetahs game, Mongalo said his team had been much improved from their last-minute win over the Pumas in Nelspruit.

“I’m happy with the win, particularly because we played well for two halves. When you play a team as gritty as the Cheetahs, you are never going to be on top all of the time. The game will have ebbs and flows. There will be times when you are on top and times when you have to hang in and then claw your way back, and we did that.”

Veteran flyhalf Lionel Cronje kicked 15 points in the 35-23 and was awarded the Man of the Match award.

“We put a lot of pressure on Lionel internally, he drives much of our game,” Mongalo said of the 33-year-old. “It is good for him to get public recognition for all the work he puts in. He is a true professional, leads on and off the field with his words, actions, and his preparation.”

IOL Sport

