WP make five changes for Sharks Currie Cup clash

Western Province have made five changes to their team to take on the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off 5pm). Three of the changes are in the backline and two are in the pack.

Sergeal Petersen is at back at fullback, with Tim Swiel shifting to flyhalf, while Edwill van der Merwe makes his first appearance of the campaign on the wing. ALSO READ: Currie Cup clash between Cheetahs and Bulls cancelled due to positive Covid tests Rikus Pretorius will form the midfield pairing with Cornel Smit in the absence of the injured Dan du Plessis, while Paul de Wet starts at scrumhalf.

Evan Roos is back at No 8, with Hacjivah Dayimani making his first start on the flank and loan player Reinach Venter making his Western Province debut at hooker. ALSO READ: Refreshed Curwin Bosch returns to Sharks for Currie Cup clash against WP Head coach John Dobson said that his team is determined to make an impression in their first Carling Currie Cup game at their new home ground, Cape Town Stadium.

“After two games away from home we want to be as accurate as possible in all areas of our game at Cape Town Stadium. “It has been a good week of preparation and we are excited to see what the players coming in can add this week,” he said. Western Province: 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Cornel Smit, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Marcel Theunissen, 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Ali Vermaak.