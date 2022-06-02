IOL Sport Show: Which SA franchise will come out tops in the URC this weekend?

Cape Town - The IOL Sport team with their esteemed rugby writers Ashfak Mohamed and Mike Greenaway have come together to preview a massive weekend in South African rugby.

Three local franchises are involved in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals with an all local affair in Pretoria on Saturday when the Bulls host the Sharks at Loftus Versveld at 1:45pm. Jake White’s Bulls have turned around their season and are expected to take out the Springbok-laden Sharks outfit, which will be spearheaded by Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am.