IOL Sport Show: Which SA franchise will come out tops in the URC this weekend?

Cape Town - The IOL Sport team with their esteemed rugby writers Ashfak Mohamed and Mike Greenaway have come together to preview a massive weekend in South African rugby.
Three local franchises are involved in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals with an all local affair in Pretoria on Saturday when the Bulls host the Sharks at Loftus Versveld at 1:45pm. Jake White’s Bulls have turned around their season and are expected to take out the Springbok-laden Sharks outfit, which will be spearheaded by Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am.
Down in Cape Town, the South African shield winners, the Stormers, are preparing for a Scottish onslaught against Edinburgh at DHL Stadium (7pm kickoff).
The Stormers, under John Dobson’s tutelage, have been the surprise package of the URC with their entertaining brand of exciting running rugby bringing joy to the people of Cape Town.
Mohamed and Greenaway analyse all the teams and give their predictions ahead of the much-anticipated quarterfinals.
Bulls have ‘plenty of credits’ on salary cap to boost squad
Bulls sweat on Kurt-Lee Arendse’s fitness for Sharks URC quarter-final clash
We haven’t done too badly against the Bulls - Sharks skipper Thomas du Toit
URC hasn’t been the best with it’s refereeing standards but things will change, says Andre Watson
Bok legends back Bulls, Stormers to do the business in the URC
Lions beat Western Province at Ellis Park to pick up their first win of the Currie Cup season
IOL Sport