Thursday, June 2, 2022

IOL Sport Show: Which SA franchise will come out tops in the URC this weekend?

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - The IOL Sport team with their esteemed rugby writers Ashfak Mohamed and Mike Greenaway have come together to preview a massive weekend in South African rugby.

Three local franchises are involved in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals with an all local affair in Pretoria on Saturday when the Bulls host the Sharks at Loftus Versveld at 1:45pm. Jake White’s Bulls have turned around their season and are expected to take out the Springbok-laden Sharks outfit, which will be spearheaded by Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am.

Down in Cape Town, the South African shield winners, the Stormers, are preparing for a Scottish onslaught against Edinburgh at DHL Stadium (7pm kickoff).

The Stormers, under John Dobson’s tutelage, have been the surprise package of the URC with their entertaining brand of exciting running rugby bringing joy to the people of Cape Town.

Mohamed and Greenaway analyse all the teams and give their predictions ahead of the much-anticipated quarterfinals.

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams