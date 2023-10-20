Makazole Mapimpi got quite the welcome when he made a recent trip to the grocery store.
The Springbok wing was surrounded by jubilant shoppers and employees at a Spar in East London, as they serenaded Mapimpi with Gwijo while he was standing at the the till to pay.
Visibly emotional, Mapimpi started to clap as the fans celebrated the local rugby star
Mapimpi had to leave the Springbok camp after he sustained a fractured eye socket in the Rugby World Cup during their win over Tonga in the group stages of the competition.
"It is very sad, it was an accident, but he has a fractured eye socket and he is out for four to six weeks. We will miss him because he is a brilliant rugby player and a fantastic person,“ said SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus when the news broke.
Mapimpi was then replaced by Lukhanyo AM who is yet to feature for Jacques Nienaber’s side in France.
The Springboks face the mammoth task of taking on an unbeaten England side who will be gunning for revenge when the two teams meet in Paris on Saturday.
The Boks got the better of the English at Twickenham last year when Siya Kolisi’s side won 27-13 and of course who can forget South Africa’s comprehensive win in the Rugby World Cup final in 2019.
Kolisi says they know they will have to be at their best on Saturday.
“The rivalry has been going on long before my time, it’s always special to play against them at Twickenham or at home (in South Africa).”
“In the games we played against them, they played really hard even after the World Cup, we lost when we got there, it’s always tough to win against them and because we don’t play them often it’s a big game.”
“People hating them ... that has got nothing to with me - everyone we play against we want to perform and show who we are as a team.“
IOL Sport