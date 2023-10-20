Makazole Mapimpi got quite the welcome when he made a recent trip to the grocery store. The Springbok wing was surrounded by jubilant shoppers and employees at a Spar in East London, as they serenaded Mapimpi with Gwijo while he was standing at the the till to pay.

Visibly emotional, Mapimpi started to clap as the fans celebrated the local rugby star Mapimpi had to leave the Springbok camp after he sustained a fractured eye socket in the Rugby World Cup during their win over Tonga in the group stages of the competition. "It is very sad, it was an accident, but he has a fractured eye socket and he is out for four to six weeks. We will miss him because he is a brilliant rugby player and a fantastic person,“ said SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus when the news broke.

Kolisi says they know they will have to be at their best on Saturday. “The rivalry has been going on long before my time, it’s always special to play against them at Twickenham or at home (in South Africa).” “In the games we played against them, they played really hard even after the World Cup, we lost when we got there, it’s always tough to win against them and because we don’t play them often it’s a big game.”