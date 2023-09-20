WATCH: ‘This is why we play …’ Springboks flyhalf Manie Libbok reacts to toddler’s heartwarming video

The Springboks may just be two games into their Rugby World Cup (RWC) defence, but they have already won the hearts of South Africans. In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by SuperSport on Wednesday, flyhalf Manie Libbok was shown a video of a toddler dressed in his Bok gear calling himself by the same name as the Springboks superstar.

In the heartwarming clip, the child is seen clutching his rugby ball as he goes and sits in his Springboks camp chair in front of a South African flag. He then proceeds to sing the SA national anthem - Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika.

💚 "That's why we play, to inspire young kids like that!"



Manie Libbok reacting to the viral video of this young Springbok fan 🥹🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/uO6ORU7dnz — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 20, 2023 Inspiring the next generation Reacting to the video of the young fan, Libbok said: “That’s why we play, to inspire young kids like that. Also to play one day for the Boks.” The Springboks are in action next against Ireland in a Group A clash at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

Libbok has been one of the stars for the Springboks at the RWC for his incredible individual play, despite his struggles from the kicking tee. While critics have been harsh on Libbok’s goal-kicking, Siya Kolisi, and Springbok fans it appears, have backed the exciting number 10.

“From a players point of view, this question gets asked quite a lot. We play as a team and sometimes you’re not good at one thing on the day,” said Kolisi. “But the way he attacks and takes control of the team, he is a general among us. People forget that, and remember the [other] stuff. Faf can kick, Cheslin [Kolbe] can kick. There’s a lot of guys we can call upon. If someone is lacking somewhere, somebody else takes over.”