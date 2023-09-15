Handre Pollard included on bench for Leicester Tigers amid speculation of Springboks return

Handre Pollard has been included on the bench for Leicester Tigers ahead of their English Premiership Rugby Cup match against Sale Sharks in Barton-upon-Irwell on Friday. Pollard did not make the Springbok Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad due to injury, but has clearly recovered sufficiently to make his first appearance of the season for the English side off the bench if called upon.

It’s an intriguing development for the Springboks as Malcolm Marx was ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup due to a knee injury on Thursday. While the injury news would have come as a massive blow for the defending champions, the Springboks have not immediately named a replacement for Marx. After the Springboks confirmed Marx’s tournament was over, they said they have “sufficient cover at hooker within the squad”.

Openside flank Marco van Staden has been seen training at hooker for the Springboks in France, and while Siya Kolisi is rested, Bongi Mbonambi was selected to start and captain South Africa in their second RWC match against Romania on Sunday. This has sparked speculation that the Springboks may not call up a like-for-like replacement for Marx. Had they intended to beef up their hooker reserves, it’s believed that Joseph Dweba would be called upon to jump on a plane to France but this hasn’t happened.