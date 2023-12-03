The South Africans will play Fiji in the semi-finals 12.04 on Sunday afternoon. New Zealand take on Argentina in the other last four clash.

The Blitzboks remain on track to defend their Dubai Sevens title after beating Australia 24-7 in the quarter-finals on Sunday morning.

Rookie Quewin Nortje continued his impressive debut tournament with the opening try before veteran forward Zain Davids crashed over from close range to give the Blitzboks a 12-0.

But the Blitzboks were hit with a yellow card after Justin Geduld was sent to cool off for a dangerous tackle. Australia then took advantage of and scored a try just before the break.

The Blitzboks’ quality of the bench was the differece though, with Rosko Specman and Ronald Brown making an impact with tries and cool heads.