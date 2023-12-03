Independent Online
‘Kings of the Desert’ Blitzboks on course for another Dubai title after quarter-final win

The Blitzboks’ Ronald Brown and Ryan Oosthuizen celebrate a try against Australia in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens.

The Blitzboks’ Ronald Brown and Ryan Oosthuizen celebrate a try against Australia in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens. Picture: Mike Lee / KLC fotos for World Rugby

Published 5h ago

The Blitzboks remain on track to defend their Dubai Sevens title after beating Australia 24-7 in the quarter-finals on Sunday morning.

The South Africans will play Fiji in the semi-finals 12.04 on Sunday afternoon. New Zealand take on Argentina in the other last four clash.

Rookie Quewin Nortje continued his impressive debut tournament with the opening try before veteran forward Zain Davids crashed over from close range to give the Blitzboks a 12-0.

But the Blitzboks were hit with a yellow card after Justin Geduld was sent to cool off for a dangerous tackle. Australia then took advantage of and scored a try just before the break.

The Blitzboks’ quality of the bench was the differece though, with Rosko Specman and Ronald Brown making an impact with tries and cool heads.

Spekman showed his pace when he scored from a Dewald Human kick, while Brown showed his game awareness to score from close range.

