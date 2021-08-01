Chance at redemption for Jaden Hendrikse after Springboks call-up

CAPE TOWN - Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse has been called up to the Springbok squad for the third Test against the British & Irish Lions on Saturday. This comes amid injury doubts over Faf de Klerk, who started both of the two Tests against the Lions, pulled up as he went to ground after making a kick in the second half of the Series-levelling Test on Saturday, which the Boks won 27-9.

ALSO READ: ’He is very remorseful’ - Sharks’ Jaden Hendrickse regrets red card against British and Irish Lions De Klerk left the field shortly afterwards and was replaced by Herschel Jantjies. The 21-year-old Hendrikse was handed a three-match ban, reduced from six, which he served during the Currie Cup. He was handed the ban for elbowing Liam Williams in the Sharks’ second friendly against the Lions.

Apart from that blunder, Hendrikse put in a busy shift and continued the form that saw him shine on the domestic scene. His call-up means he could be up for a Springbok debut in the third and deciding Test against the Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. WATCH: Jaden Hendrikse brain implosion helps Lions see off spirited Sharks