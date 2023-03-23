Finally … Springboks could have a much-needed off-season

Johannesburg - South Africa’s top rugby players will be celebrating if a proposal to shift the Rugby Championship to March is approved. Currently, the big hitch to SA’s move to the northern hemisphere at the provincial level is that it means no time off — the Sharks, Bulls, Stormers and Lions play all 12 months of the year while the Springboks host an incoming tour in June, play the Rugby Championship until October before concluding with a November tour to Europe.

So it makes sense that SA Rugby is reportedly trying to convince Sanzaar to bring the Rugby Championship to a slot much earlier in the year. This would engineer a mid-year break for the top players. The Sydney Morning Herald says that Argentina is backing SA’s attempt to create an off-season because of concerns over player welfare.

Argentina is in a similar boat to SA in that most of their top players play in the European leagues. The proposed solution would see the Rugby Championship start in March, rather than in August.

The reports of Sanzaar talks come amid rumours that World Rugby is close to finalising a global Test league from 2026, which would see a change in the July and November Test windows and a grand final between the best northern and southern nations every two years.