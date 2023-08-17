Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has made one of the most miraculous recoveries from a knee injury in the history of South African sport. On Saturday Kolisi will make his comeback on the field when the Springboks take on Wales. IOL Sport’s John Goliath looks at what the Springboks were missing during Kolisi’s absence.

The obvious leadership aspect ...

Siya Kolisi has been the face of the Springboks since becoming the captain in 2018. He enjoys the respect of his teammates and is adored all over South Africa. It’s clear to see that Kolisi brings that calmness to the team, especially in the big matches. And it doesn’t get any bigger than the Rugby World Cup. The Springboks’ discipline also seem to be much better with him on the park. Key to the Springboks’ quick-ball on attack The Springboks preferred loose trio will likely be the same one that ran out in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, with Duane Vermeulen at No 8, Pieter-Steph du Toit at blindside flank and Kolisi in the No 6 jersey. All three are excellent carries of the ball, but Kolisi hits a lot more rucks in his openside role on attack. He is generally the first man in, protecting the ball from opposition scavengers and giving the Springboks quick ball to attack from. The captain’s ability to hit the ruck was missed during the recent Tests against the All Blacks (away) and Argentina at home.

The trigger for the Springboks’ counter-ruck

On defence, Kolisi is also very close to rucks, and is normally the pillar or one player out. This has obviously to do with his openside role, to try and be the jackal, but also to spot an opportunity where the opposition teams are vulnerable to the counter-ruck. Kolisi is the master at spotting a weak cleaner and starts the counter-ruck before his teammates join. This is a spirit killer for opposition teams. Gets momentum with and without the ball In the carry, though, Kolisi can also be very effective. He can take the ball up down the “guts” in the middle of the park, but also is a very effective ball carrier in the wider channels, where he can spot a gap or draw a defender and open up space for the Springboks’ speedy wingers on the outside.

Been there, done that, got the Webb-Ellis trophy ...