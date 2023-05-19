LOOK: Is the new Liverpool away kit giving us a hint about the look of new Nike Springbok jersey?

Centurion - A re-imagining of the away Liverpool jersey has had Springbok fans licking their lips. Traditionally dark red in colour in home colours, a green away Liverpool jersey could be a match made in heaven for supporters of the Springboks and The Reds.

A number of famous sports stars from South Africa are ardent Liverpool supporters like men’s 400m world record holder and Olympic gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk. Of course, influential Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is also a big Liverpool fan. Shared alongside a picture of Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Kolisi, the Liverpool Cape Town supporters Twitter account posted an image of a dark green Liverpool jersey which looks like a cross between the two teams’ kits.

The away kit design team@SiyaKolisi x Klopp



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/wSfPPZLb0l — LFC Cape Town (@LFC_CapeTown) May 18, 2023 The Liverpool Football Club is prominent above the left breast, with the Nike tick opposite. The Liverpool sponsor Standard Chartered is brandished across the middle of the chest, just like with the world famous original Liverpool kit. Van Niekerk recently went to Liverpool’s home ground, Anfield, last month, to watch The Reds take on then table-toppers Arsenal. The match ended 2-2 after the home side went two goals down, before mounting a rising comeback - much to the crowd’s and Van Niekerk’s delight.

In September last year, Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, made a trip to Liverpool to watch his beloved football team practising at the AXA Training Ground in Kirkby. The pictures flowed as a beaming Kolisi could be seen taking a break from his gruelling rugby schedule.

Also in September last year, Asics ended their partnership with the Springboks as Nike came on board as the new kit sponsor. IOL Sport