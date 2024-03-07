LOOK: Should Eben Etzebeth be worried? Siya Kolisi’s growing bromance with Jurgen Klopp

The burgeoning bromance between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was once again in the spotlight earlier this week. Kolisi is a big fan of Liverpool, and after guiding the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup title back in 2019, he went on a whirlwind tour of the Merseyside club, meeting the players and spending time with Klopp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) Later that year, Klopp spent some time in Cape Town where he linked up with the then Stormers’ skipper. They were even spotted out having dinner in the Mother City, and had Faf du Plessis, who was Proteas’ Test captain at the time, in tow. And two years ago, the two appeared in an advert for Adidas labelled Klopp x Kolisi, where the Liverpool mentor gives the Springbok captain some football tips.

Earlier this week, Kolisi posted some images from an Adidas event in Germany on his Instagram page, which got a lot of football and rugby fans excited. In the photo, Kolisi is with Klopp, Kansas Chiefs’ Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden.

Kolisi posted two more images where he and the Liverpool look rather close. “Please convince him to stay,” one fan wrote in the comments. Klopp shocked the football world earlier this year when he announced he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season. With Kolisi expected to spend a few weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from hand surgery, he has time to travel to England to watch his beloved Liverpool as their attempt to win only their second league title since 1990.