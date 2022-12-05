Missing Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi found in good health at his stepfather’s house

Durban — It would seem that missing Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi has been located at his stepfather’s home in Emalahleni, with News24 claiming that Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone had tracked him down via their security company, the SSG Group. Another source said Nkosi is in good health and (for undisclosed reasons) has chosen to go to ground, and is being supported by his three brothers.

While the country and global rugby community hope this proves to be true, it contradicts a statement made on Monday morning by the Blue Bulls after a different media outlet had run a story that Nkosi had been located in Mpumalanga. At the weekend, the Bulls registered Nkosi as a missing person at a police station because he failed to pitch up at training sessions over the last three weeks. This is after he was sent home from the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship trip to Ireland for a disciplinary reason. Nkosi, a World Cup-winning Springbok in 2019, also had disciplinary issues earlier this year when he was still a Sharks player.

He vanished from the Sharks for a period and later released a rap record on Instagram called ‘Off the Clock’, under the stage name Lawd Odin. Nkosi joined the Sharks in 2017 and played 64 games for them but in the early part of this year he went missing in action. A powerful runner, he has been on the winning side in 11 of the 16 Tests he has played for the Boks and he played on the right wing in the Boks’ stunning victory over the All Blacks last October on the Gold Coast.

But he did not go on the Boks’ End Of Year tour last year and in 2022 has been as elusive at the Scarlet Pimpernel. @MikeGreenaway67 IOL Sport