Springboks arrive in Gqeberha to begin Rugby Championship preparations

CAPE TOWN – While the Springboks enjoyed their celebrations on Saturday night, they’re all back to Rugby Championship business. So says head coach Jacques Nienaber after the Boks arrived in Gqeberha on Sunday following their 2-1 Series win over the British & Irish Lions.

“We are very proud about winning Lions Series and as a team we enjoyed celebrating that massive feat on Saturday night, but we have a big week ahead,” said Nienaber. “Our first Test against Argentina in the Rugby Championship is on Saturday, so everything we do now has to be geared toward delivering a quality performance to kick off our campaign. ALSO READ: ‘Lion tamer’ Morné Steyn: This kick was a bit better for the old legs

“We have two important games in Nelson Mandela Bay and then we travel to Australasia for the away leg of the tournament. “With a long season ahead, it is important that we build on the strides made in our last few matches when we take the field in the coming weeks.” Nienaber added that there were no serious injuries from Saturday’s match. He did, however, say they might look at resting a few players for the first Test against Los Pumas.

ALSO READ: Siya Kolisi: Bok try-scoring hero Cheslin Kolbe makes sure he uses the opportunity that he gets “We selected a big squad with the intention of being as well prepared as possible for the season ahead,” he said. “There are some players who were part of the initial 46-man squad for our conditioning camp in June, who have not had an opportunity yet, so we will look to give them some of them a run in the next few weeks.

“It is important that we manage the players well to maintain the standards we have set for ourselves, and that includes game time for some players and resting others who have had a heavy load in the last few weeks.” ALSO READ: ’I was sitting with my head between my legs’, says Jacques Nienaber on Morné Steyn’s winning penalty Springbok squad:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane. Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi. Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman.

Loose forwards: Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Dan du Preez. Utility forward: Rynhardt Elstadt. Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Henrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach.

Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies, Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn. Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel. Outside Backs: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Rosko Specman.