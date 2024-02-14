Springboks barometer: Finding a new Eben Etzebeth proving a ‘problem’

The Springboks’ international season is only four months away and the heat is on the world champions, given the form of Ireland in the Six Nations. The Irish play Tests in Durban and Pretoria in the first two weeks of July and they will come to South Africa determined to prove a point after they lost out on the Webb Ellis Cup.

Independent Media has been looking at the options available to coach Rassie Erasmus and today we check out the No 4 lock position. The position is an interesting one because beyond Eben Etzebeth there is not a heck of a lot of established backup while the breakout player in the Six Nations after two rounds is undoubtedly the young Irish Lock Joe McCarthy. He is a monster in size and has heaps of aggression, while the skill with which he destroys opposition line-outs highlights his class. Rassie would love to have a bolter like McCarthy coming through.

The incumbent: Eben Etzebeth The best lock in the world is teed up to hit the best form of his career. He has just turned 32, an age where enforcer locks peak, and with 118 Tests of experience, he is a Springbok treasure. The challengers: Jean Kleyn, Salmaan Moerat, Adré Smith The “problem” with having had Etzebeth starting at No 4 in the vast majority of matches played by the Boks since 2012 is that his challengers seldom get a chance.

The wealth of No 5 locks can indeed do a job at No 4 when Etzebeth is unavailable – Franco Mostert has played there a few times — but Erasmus looked overseas for backup in the position for the World Cup. Munster lock Kleyn was enticed back to the country of his birth and he has done a solid job. He is an honest worker and has a big engine to go with a big frame but having made his debut last year at the age of 30, he is not going to go on too much past Etzebeth when the legend eventually calls time.

In 2022, Stormers lock Moerat was blooded but last year he was troubled by injury. He should be making his comeback soon for the Stormers and if the 25-year-old impresses in the second half of the URC, he has a shot at a recall. Smith, the young Stormer, has shown he is one for the future.

He is over 2m tall and weighs in at 126kg and coach John Dobson has got some impressive performances out of him. He is another who has everything to play for over the next few months. A dark horse is the Sharks bruiser Gerbrandt Grobler. He has the aggression and the skills but is injury-prone.