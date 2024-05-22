Springboks’ injury list grows as Damian Willemse joins Lukhanyo Am on sidelines

Willemse, who played fullback in the 2023 World Cup final against the All Blacks, suffered a finger injury in the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship win over Connacht in Ireland.

Stormers utility back Damian Willemse is the latest Springbok World Cup winner to be sidelined with injury.

According to Netwerk24, Willemse injured his finger ligaments and will need surgery, which will rule him out of the rest of the Stormers’ URC campaign, as well as the Test matches against Wales, Ireland and Portugal.

Bulls fullback Willie le Roux, who is chasing his 100th Springbok cap this year, is likely to replace Willemse at fullback in the Test matches. But players such as the Stormers’ Warrick Gelant, Sharks’ Aphelele Fassi and the Lions’ Quan Horn are also in good form.

Willemse joins outside centre Lukhanyo Am on the sidelines.