Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Springboks’ injury list grows as Damian Willemse joins Lukhanyo Am on sidelines

Damian Willemse will miss the Springboks’ Test matches against Wales, Ireland and Portugal. Picture: Philippe Millereau / KMSP via AFP)

Damian Willemse will miss the Springboks’ Test matches against Wales, Ireland and Portugal. Picture: Philippe Millereau / KMSP via AFP)

Published 1h ago

Share

Stormers utility back Damian Willemse is the latest Springbok World Cup winner to be sidelined with injury.

Willemse, who played fullback in the 2023 World Cup final against the All Blacks, suffered a finger injury in the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship win over Connacht in Ireland.

According to Netwerk24, Willemse injured his finger ligaments and will need surgery, which will rule him out of the rest of the Stormers’ URC campaign, as well as the Test matches against Wales, Ireland and Portugal.

Bulls fullback Willie le Roux, who is chasing his 100th Springbok cap this year, is likely to replace Willemse at fullback in the Test matches. But players such as the Stormers’ Warrick Gelant, Sharks’ Aphelele Fassi and the Lions’ Quan Horn are also in good form.

Willemse joins outside centre Lukhanyo Am on the sidelines.

Am was withdrawn from the Sharks squad for Friday night’s EPCR Challenge Cup final against Gloucester at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Am, who is believed to be suffering from a shoulder and rib injury, sat out last weekend’s United Rugby Championship clash against Benetton in the hope he will be fit for Friday’s final.

The Sharks will also be without another Springbok in scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, who has also not recovered from his injury.

However, there was some good news for the Sharks and the Springboks as the pair of Vincent Koch and Eben Etzebeth are available for selection for this weekend’s final.

@JohnGoliath82

damian willemserassie erasmusspringboksstormersrugbyunited rugby championship