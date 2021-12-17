WATCH: Beers, braai, Vanilla Ice and Frank … Rassie Erasmus lives his best banned Dezemba life

Cape Town – No one would’ve thought that Rassie Erasmus could make an even better video than the one about the referee during the Lions series, but he may have just done so this week. The former Springbok World Cup-winning coach, who is the director of rugby at SA Rugby these days, has been serving a two-month ban from all rugby activities over the past few weeks for THAT video about Australian referee Nic Berry’s mistakes during the first Test between the Boks and the British and Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium on July 24.

Considering how Erasmus eats, sleeps and drinks rugby, one wondered how he would be able to keep himself busy, as the World Rugby ban meant that he couldn’t even be at work at the SA Rugby offices in Plattekloof. Day 29 of the 60 Days! Starting to feel really positive that and this was a very good decision ! pic.twitter.com/vXEijmPlAD — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) December 15, 2021 But the ex-Bok loose forward has kept fans busy on Twitter with a series of videos of his bulldog Frank, who gets upset and barks at Erasmus every time he is told he is “English”. It has been heart-warming content that has been well received by fans, but it was nothing compared to his latest video, which broke SA rugby Twitter.

ALSO READ: Rassie Erasmus to share ’his side of the story’ in SuperSport documentary It was uploaded on Thursday – the Day of Reconciliation public holiday – at 1.18pm. By 10am on Friday, it had already garnered over 216 000 views! More Almal!! Last one on our boy Frank as we did discuss this with Trevor and his comfortable (even though I got Trevor's mother tongue wrong) Frank also now understand that our differents Languages and cultures is what actually makes us a #strongerTogether South Africa!! 🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/px7aU2LvCz — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) December 11, 2021 The clip starts with Erasmus and a friend sitting in their chairs and dancing to the tune of Vanilla Ice’s famous 1990 hit ‘Ice Ice Baby’, with a few festive drinks on the table.

With moves that looked like it came straight out of his home town Despatch, Erasmus is grooving before throwing out an epic line: “Ban Ban Baby!” Okay,but I will probably delete if I get to much "bite" from South Africans!

After all it's for them who we working and playing 🇿🇦 https://t.co/e780si5w4E pic.twitter.com/tehF9rG4fp — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) December 16, 2021 His friend goes full Vanilla Ice, singing all the lyrics while Erasmus keeps jolling until ending the video with another classic “Ban Ban Baby!” “Okay, but I will probably delete if I get to much “bite” from South Africans! After all it’s for them who we working and playing,” Erasmus posted with the video.

ALSO READ: Rassie Erasmus ban will actually benefit Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber’s growth Later, he added in the comments: “Always nervous when one share something people can see as inappropriate!! So just want to say thanks to all of you for taking and understanding some of the tweets in the spirit in (it) was meant to be !! Baie dankie. Enkosi kakhulu” The 49-year-old got a few barbs from overseas fans, but all the Bok supporters were right behind him, with many stating that Erasmus is living his best life in Dezemba.